Nate Diaz Puts McGregor Trilogy On Ice: “He Got A Lot Of Work To Do”

Nate Diaz is looking forward to his return to the Octagon in 2022 on the last fight of his deal, but it won’t be against Conor McGregor.

Diaz hasn’t fought in the UFC since his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Despite his promise of an active 2021, he competed just once in the calendar year and is now on the last fight of his contract.

Diaz has hinted at the idea of a fight with Dustin Poirier for months, but an agreement hasn’t materialized just yet. Poirier seems game for a fight with Diaz but things have stalled regarding talks of a bout.

One element of the Diaz saga is regarding a potential trilogy with McGregor. He won the first matchup on short notice at UFC 196, before narrowly falling to McGregor in the rematch at UFC 202.

During a recent interview with YouTuber Adam’s Apple, Diaz kept it short and sweet when asked about a potential trilogy with McGregor.

“Not right now,” Diaz said. “He got a lot of work to do.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

McGregor is also anticipating a return to action later this year after suffering a gruesome leg break at UFC 264 against Poirier. He has lost three of his last four fights with the lone victory coming against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Diaz and McGregor have gone at it on social media in recent months, especially following McGregor’s most recent loss to Poirier via doctor’s stoppage. Diaz and McGregor are undoubtedly two of the UFC’s biggest stars.

Do you think we’ll ever see Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 3?