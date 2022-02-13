Nate Diaz Wants To Quit MMA After ‘Retirement Fight’ With Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz says he wants to call it quits on his MMA career after his next fight.

With one fight remaining on his UFC contract, Diaz has spent the last few months angling for a grudge match with Dustin Poirier. But despite both expressing interest in the fight, the UFC is yet to make it official.

Diaz, a veteran of 26 UFC fights since his debut in 2007, now says his potential next bout with Poirier will be his last.

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier, like now,” Diaz told TMZ on Friday night. “ Like I’ve been trying to. So if there’s any mix up, it’s him, it’s them and the game, I’m tryna—you know what I’m sayin’? I want the fight now. What’s up? Dana White, let’s get this retirement fight crackin’ so I get get out of this f*cken game, I’m done with it.”

This is the first time the Stockton-native has publicly voiced his intention to retire, and if he’s serious, it would see the UFC lose one of its biggest stars. Despite currently riding a two-fight losing streak, Diaz still looks like he has plenty to offer the welterweight division, having come close to earning a TKO victory over Leon Edwards in his last fight in June 2021.

Diaz has previously flirted with retirement, having taken a three-year hiatus from MMA following his loss to Conor McGregor in August 2016. He marked his long-awaited return to the UFC in 2019 with an impressive victory over Anthony Pettis, before losing via TKO to Jorge Masvidal later that year.

