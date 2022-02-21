Monday, February 21, 2022
Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski In The Works For May 14 Fight Night

By Nicole Bosco
A battle between middleweight prospects Nick Maximov and Andre Petroski is in the works.

There is a very exciting battle being targeted between two men who could be the future of the UFC middleweight division. According to reports by Iridium Sports Agency, Nick Maximov is set to make his next walk to the Octagon in May when he will take on Andre Petroski.

Petroski is trying to make his way in a stacked UFC middleweight division. He has had two fights in the UFC so far following his stint on The Ultimate Fighter Season 28. He won his last fight over Yaozong Hu via third-round submission and turned some heads in the process. Fans may have grown to love Petroski during his time on TUF. He is a former heroin addict who made his way through addiction to the UFC. He is looking to make more of a name for himself, but his next test is a tough one.

Petroski will be taking on Nick Maximov. The young up-and-comer has a big backing behind him. He is a product of The Nick Diaz Academy and has both Nick and Nate Diaz on his side. He made his UFC debut in September with a win over Cody Brundage and followed it up with a second win just two weeks ago over Punahele Soriano.

Maximov is great on the ground and has been involved in a few submission events recently. Being a protégé of the Diaz brothers brings all eyes to Maximov. He will need to show that he can take on this next tough test in Petroski and continue his rise up the rankings.

This bout is targeted for the Fight Night event being held on May. 14. The entire fight card to date is as follows:

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Viviane Araújo vs. Andrea Lee

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Daniel Pineda vs. Jamall Emmers

Angela Hill vs. Virna Jandiroba

What do you think of this bout between Nick Maximov and Andre Petroski?

