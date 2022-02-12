Nunes Tells Peña To Enjoy Champion Status While It Lasts

Amanda Nunes has warned UFC Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña to enjoy her title reign while it lasts.

The war of words ahead of their highly anticipated rematch has already begun with Nunes giving some advice to her foe as well as a warning that she will regain her belt when the time comes.

“That Belt’s Mine. I’m Coming For It”

From Amanda Nunes’ Twitter

The UFC recently announced the 30th season of its The Ultimate Fighter series, which will be starring the bantamweight stars. Both fighters will coach the season, which involves contestants of fighters from both heavyweight and women’s flyweight weight classes.

During a recent media scrum ahead of UFC 271, Nunes spoke to reporters regarding the recent TUF announcement as well as reflecting on her loss at UFC 269.

The current UFC featherweight champion is expecting Peña to exchange words with her on the series making for a more heated rivalry come the rematch.

“Yeah. I always expect that she’s talking,” Nunes said. “Actually, she has changed a little bit. She wants to look like the nice champion now.

“So, I give her a little bit of credit (for) slowing down a little bit. Because when you have that thing, it’s not like, a simple thing. You have to really be careful and think about what comes out your mouth. I’ve paid for that before.”

She continued to go into detail on how different life is as a champion once the belt has been captured while also warning Peña that she will be coming for the belt when the time comes.



“You have a lot of people who look up to you,” continued Nunes. “You’re in the public eyes now. I’ve been there before and I know how exciting it is, like TV shows; all those things. I know she’s very excited about all those things. But at the end of the day, you have to keep up with that, and I know in the rematch we’re gonna take that back. She’s having a good time right now.

“Enjoy every single day with that belt because that belt’s mine. I’m coming for it”

While having lost her bantamweight belt, Nunes still remains a champion at featherweight, meaning their rematch—which is set to happen sometime later this year—will be a head-to-head, champion vs champion clash in what will be one of the biggest women’s MMA fights in history.

Do you agree with Amanda Nunes that Juliana Peña’s reign as champion will soon be over?