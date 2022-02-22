Paige VanZant Details First Meeting With “Mega Star” Conor McGregor

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant knew right away that Conor McGregor was going to be special in MMA from the first time they met.

McGregor is anticipating a return to the Octagon later this year after suffering a nasty leg break at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. It’s unclear who he’ll face in his return, but a few names including Michael Chandler have thrown their name into the conversation.

McGregor is arguably the biggest and most important star in the history of the UFC, dating back to his promotional debut win over Marcus Brimage in 2013. He has earned multiple world titles with the promotion and topped Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list in 2021.

VanZant plans to visit McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub while in Ireland as her husband, Austin Vanderford, faces Gegard Mousasi in the Bellator 275 headliner in Dublin. During a recent Q+A session on her Instagram page, she spoke about the first time she came face-to-face with the Irish superstar.

“I remember meeting him and telling my dad he was a fight genius and that he was going to be a mega-star,” VanZant said. “That is like No.1 on our list of things to do in Ireland. I know [Austin’s] dad, his step-dad, and my dad are all extremely excited to go to Conor McGregor ’s bar.” (h/t Mirror)

VanZant was let go by the UFC in 2020 following losses in three of her last four fights with the promotion. She has since signed with Bare Knuckle FC and has yet to earn her first win in the ring, falling to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich.

Like VanZant, McGregor is looking to get back in the win column after losses in three of his last four appearances. His lone win since 2018 came against Donald Cerrone at welterweight at UFC 246.

