Report: Paul Daley/Andrey Koreshkov In The Works For Bellator London

A Bellator welterweight showdown between the retiring Paul Daley and rising contender Andrey Koreshkov is in the works for Bellator London.

News of the booking was reported by MMA journalist Michael Martin.

Daley has recently said in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he intends to retire after one more fight in the Bellator cage. He most recently lost to Jason Jackson at Bellator 260 after winning three in a row.

The Bellator London card is scheduled to take place at The SSE Arena on May 13.

Koreshkov is just days removed from his first-round knockout over Chance Rencountre at Bellator 274. He landed a heavy spinning back kick before finishing the fight with a flurry of ground-and-pound punches.

Koreshkov hasn’t lost since his controversial split decision defeat to Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 229.

Daley looked to be back in the welterweight title picture in Bellator after back-to-back wins over Saad Awad and Erick Silva in 2019. He followed it up with an impressive knockout over Sabah Homasi before the loss to Jackson.

Daley made his Bellator debut back in 2015 at Bellator 134, earning a unanimous decision win over Andre Santos. This was after he received a lifetime ban from the UFC for sucker-punching Josh Koscheck at UFC 113.

The Bellator London card will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between the champion Yaroslav Amosov against Michael Venom Page. If Koreshkov can get past Daley, he may move one step closer to a potential title shot in 2022.

What is your prediction for Paul Daley vs. Andrey Koreshkov?