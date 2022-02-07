Poirier Still Uncertain On Future, Says Fourth McGregor Fight Is Unlikely

Dustin Poirier isn’t certain what his fighting future holds but doubts it will involve a fourth fight against Conor McGregor.

Poirier is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title and hinted at retiring after the fight. He now took to social media to provide fans an update on his career where he says he isn’t sure if he will fight again but says if he does, it probably won’t be a fourth fight against McGregor.

I don't know what's next https://t.co/in9F862qxg — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 6, 2022

We'll see — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 6, 2022

“I don’t know what’s next,” Poirier wrote while adding “we’ll see” when asked if he will retire.

If he does fight again, Dustin Poirier has said he wants to fight Nate Diaz, as he admits the fourth McGregor fight is unlikely.

“Probably not,” Poirier responded to a fan asking if he’ll face McGregor next.

Although Dustin Poirier says the fourth Conor McGregor is unlikely to happen, it is a fight the Irishman has expressed interest in.

They had their rematch at UFC 257, which Poirier won by second-round KO. The trilogy match happened in July. The bout ended when McGregor broke his leg, which is why he wants the fourth scrap.

Dana White also said after the event he’s open to doing the fight for the fourth time.

“It sucks,” White said after UFC 264. “It’s brutal. It’s not the way you want to see fights end. Dustin Poirier will fight for the title, and when Conor is healed and ready to go, you do the rematch, I guess. I don’t know. The fight didn’t get finished,” he said. “You can’t have a fight finish that way, so we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor is out, so Poirier will do his thing until Conor’s ready.”

Although Poirier says he’s uncertain if the fourth McGregor fight happens, he is interested in it being in boxing.

“Book it,” Poirier responded to a now-deleted tweet of a fan asking if he would box McGregor.

For now, though, Poirier will be spending time with his family and contemplating his fighting future.

Who do you think we will see Dustin Poirier fight next?