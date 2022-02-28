Rachael Ostovich Signs New Multi-Fight Deal With BKFC

Rachael Ostovich will be competing in BKFC again.

Ostovich made her BKFC debut in July of 2021 and beat Paige VanZant at KnuckleMania 1. It served as a rematch, as the two fought in the UFC which VanZant won by submission in January of 2019.

Since the fight against VanZant, there has been no word about Ostovich’s fighting future. However, according to MMAJunkie’s Danny Segura, Ostovich has signed a new multi-fight deal with BKFC which means she will have her second fight soon.

After her BKFC debut against VanZant, Ostovich said she enjoyed it but she wasn’t certain if she would compete again in the sport. Well, seven months later, she has decided she wants to fight again.

“Bare-knuckle, totally different sport. Honestly, when you get in there, it’s fun,” Ostovich said at the post-fight press conference. “I was having fun. I was talking. I was bout it. I was down. It was great. It’s definitely up to my manager. I can say yeah [I’ll fight bare-knuckle again] all I want up there but when it comes down to it, it’s got to be on the paper and I’m sure they’ll have a good talk after this.”

Rachael Ostovich is 1-0 in BKFC and 4-6 in MMA. The Hawaiian was released from the promotion after losing three straight as she was submitted by Montana De La Rosa, VanZant and in her last MMA fight, suffered a TKO loss to Gina Mazany. She went 1-3 in the UFC with her lone victory coming over Karine Gevorgyan.

At this time, it’s uncertain when and who Ostovich will face in her BKFC return. She could very well earn a title fight or perhaps have a trilogy with VanZant as “12 Gauge” is also returning soon and they are 1-1 against one another in combat sports. Regardless, Ostovich will be back, which is good news for BKFC.

Who would you like to see Rachael Ostovich fight in her BKFC return?