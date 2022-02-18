Renato Moicano Wants Bobby Green For Main Event Fight This Year

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano wants a shot at Bobby Green following their respective wins at UFC 271 last weekend.

Moicano earned a dominant win over Alexander Hernandez shortly after Green put on a striking showcase against Nasrat Haqparast. Both men are right in the thick of things in the lightweight division following their performances at UFC 271.

Some, including UFC commentator Jon Anik, have called for Green to get a main event slot at an upcoming Fight Night event.

Yesterday, we learned that Anik and Bobby Green fans will get their wish when Green faces Islam Makhachev on February 26. Prior to that bout being announced, Moicano wanted to be Green’s first main event opponent.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Moicano spoke about what could be next in his UFC career and liked the idea of a fight with Green.

“I don’t know, let’s see what the UFC has to offer,” Moicano said. “I heard some people are asking for a main event for Bobby Green. Maybe it’s good if we do a Fight Night. I have a lot of respect for Bobby Green. On the same day, he put on a great performance, so did I. He deserves a main event. If he goes to do a main event, I want to be there and fight, promote the fight, get the fans excited about that. But let’s see what the UFC has to offer. Let’s put some guys with action like boxing versus Jiu-Jitsu. I can strike too, it’ll be a fun fight, five rounds and the fans will enjoy.”

Moicano has now won three of his last four in the Octagon following back-to-back featherweight losses to José Aldo and Chan Sung Jung. He made the move to lightweight in 2020 with his lone defeat in the division coming against rising contender Rafael Fiziev.

Moicano has been known for his strong grappling base, but his striking has improved in a big way in recent outings. This could make a matchup with Green particularly entertaining for the fans.

If Green defeats Makhachev on February 26, though, Green would almost surely be looking very high up the lightweight ranks for his next fight. If he loses, a defeat suffered to Makhachev is not exactly anything to hang one’s head over or damage one’s athletic reputation, so there’s a good chance Moicano’s offer would still stand to face Green next.

Do you want to see Renato Moicano vs. Bobby Green in 2022?