Robert Whittaker Can “Definitely” See Himself Fighting At Light Heavyweight

Robert Whittaker has been trying to regain the UFC middleweight championship for years now. He worked his way back up to a rematch with Israel Adesanya but unfortunately lost at UFC 271 earlier this month. Now he might be finding a new path to take, which might include a change of weight classes at some point in the future.

“I can definitely see myself fighting at 205. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, just because I have to cut to middleweight, and cutting sucks,” Whittaker said in a recent appearance on Submission Radio. “So I think it might be fun. Obviously, I do understand the gravity of going up to 205—the bigger guys, the tall guys, longer reach, heavier set guys, more power. But stylistically, I have the style that can handle moving up to a heavier-pound division. But honestly, I’ll take it as it comes.”

Whittaker has been unstoppable in recent years to everyone not named Israel Adesanya. Whittaker ruled the middleweight division for a short amount of time as champion but has been a staple in the division for much longer. After some time away from the sport following the first loss to Adesanya, he returned with a newfound purpose and motivation. If Adesanya remains at the top at 185, Whittaker might be wise to look elsewhere for a title shot.

Although the UFC has been booking trilogies without thinking twice, the middleweight division has other options for the champ. On the other hand, Whittaker would be fresh blood at light heavyweight and a problem for many of the top fighters there.

The top five at light heavyweight at this time are Jan Blachowicz, Jiří Procházka, Aleksandar Rakic, and Anthony Smith, who are all waiting for their shot at champion Glover Teixeira. If Whittaker could position himself in that mix, he could make his way to a title shot with a win or two. All things considered, there may be no better time for Whittaker to make the jump than now.

