Rousey Says Judo Was Hardest On Her Body Over Wrestling And MMA

During a Facebook Live gaming stream, UFC legend and WWE star Ronda Rousey explained how judo has been the worst for her body and gave details of her future WWE events.

Rousey’s reign in the UFC put a spotlight on women’s MMA. With brutal armbars, she took down big names before the final bell rang.

She was crowned the UFC bantamweight champion after a victory over Liz Carmouche back in 2013. Every title defense from then on was won by a vicious submission.

Ronda Rousey, Photo Credit: UFC

Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes are the only two fighters to defeat Rousey in her UFC career.

But before she dominated in the octagon, Rousey made incredible strides in the Olympics.

In 2004, she was the youngest athlete to qualify for the Olympics in Athens. The then 17-year-old gained only one win that year. However, she returned to the Summer Games in Beijing four years later and took home the bronze medal.

Ronda Rousey, Photo Credit: Getty Images

Judo has helped the submission artist collect a lot of Ws in her MMA career. But after many years, the Japanese martial art has become her most strenuous activity.

“No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints than MMA or pro wrestling. I was about ready to retire from Judo just because of how bad it was on my knees when I was like in my early 20s. But, what’s it called? — no, I was surprised. Even at the Royal Rumble, I wasn’t even breathing hard at the end of it and in the match the other day [in Saudi Arabia], I wasn’t even, yeah. I’m an athlete, you know? So I’m not talking about breathing hard. I wasn’t feeling like I was — I couldn’t catch my breath or something like that. So no, I feel great and I haven’t been that sore yet, but I got a bunch of live shows coming up,” Rousey explained on her Facebook Live stream (h/t Wrestling Headlines.)

Rousey’s WWE Schedule

Ronda Rousey, Photo Credit: WWE

No longer in the UFC, Ronda Rousey now makes waves in the WWE.

On January 29, she won the Royal Rumble after years away from the pro wrestling promotion.

Now the former WWE champion’s schedule has certainly picked up.

“I’m doing SmackDown this Friday and then I’m doing a live show, I think there’s one in Rochester and one in like Ohio, right? I think like the actual SmackDown is in Pennsylvania. It’s something like Pennsylvania, Ohio, I’m gonna do three shows in a row. I don’t have a match on SmackDown but I’ll be doing a match the next two nights in — on the live shows and then the next week, after SmackDown, I’m doing two live shows. I’m doing M.S.G. in New York and then I’m going to Montreal.

“So, in the next two weeks, I’ll be having a bunch of matches. Ask me again then. I think it’s more of like the repetition of doing a bunch of matches in a row that’ll really get to you, start to be sore and the travel. Just constantly being able to sit upright but, we’re lucky enough where we actually get to travel on a bus so, I’ll be able to like lay down and not have to jump on a car or on a train after wrestling which helps,” Rousey continued to say on her live stream.

Rousey’s last performance in the ring was at the Elimination Chamber with Naomi as her tag-team partner. Together, they defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Fans of the “Baddest Woman on the Planet” will be elated to see the former UFC champion turned WWE superstar in more wrestling matches in the future.

Are you following Ronda Rousey’s WWE career?