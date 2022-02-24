MMA Fighter Royce White To Run For Congress Against Ilhan Omar

LFA fighter and former NCAA Basketball standout Royce White will run against Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the upcoming election.

White, a former first-round NBA draft pick of the Houston Rockets, left Basketball in 2014 and transitioned into an MMA fighter. He made his professional debut at LFA 120, losing via unanimous decision to Daiqwon Buckley.

White didn’t make clear if he’s running under a specific political party or as an independent candidate. He’s reportedly spoken out in favor of former presidential advisor Steve Bannon and former U.S. President Donald J. Trump in a series of posts on his Substack page.

White has also been seen at various protests in Minnesota after the shooting deaths of Daunte Wright and George Floyd, a few police incidents that have captivated the nation in recent years.

This is White’s first attempt at achieving political office. He announced his candidacy on his social media.

Today I’m officially announcing that I will be running for Congress in MN-CD5 against Ilhan Omar. It’s time to clean house. God Bless America! The Fight Continues… #Godspeed pic.twitter.com/Wx3GLZ8AcY — Royce White (@Highway_30) February 22, 2022

“I’m a fifth-generation Minnesotan and a product of the Twin Cities,” White said. “But, first and foremost, I’m an American,” White says in a video he posted to Twitter Tuesday morning. “I’m running for Congress because our leaders have sold us out.” (h/t CBS Minnesota)

It is unclear if White’s MMA career was a one-off or if he intends on returning to fighting should he fall short in his candidacy.

Do you think Royce White can defeat Ilhan Omar in the upcoming election?