Watch: Russian MMA Fighter Gets Disqualified, Brawl Ensues

By Curtis Calhoun
A Conflict Fighting MMA event descended into chaos after one fighter was disqualified from his fight.

It all started when the disqualified fighter started throwing his accessories into the crowd, including his gloves. One of his opponent’s teammates can be heard laughing at him, which then prompted an altercation and an all-out brawl.

Check out the incident below.

After punches were thrown from both sides, officials intervened and briefly stopped the commotion. But this wouldn’t last long as another brawl erupted on the opposite side of the ring.

The winner of the fight dragged his defeated opponent out of the ring at one point. He then walked away from the scene just as the second brawl erupted.

It’s unclear if punishments will be issued by Conflict Fighting for the incident.

What is your reaction to this wild MMA brawl?

