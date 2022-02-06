Sam Alvey Speaks Out On UFC Vegas 47 Loss, UFC Future

UFC veteran Sam Alvey isn’t done fighting despite a disappointing loss to short-notice replacement Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 47.

Alvey’s loss to Allen came via submission in Round 2. He had some moments early in the fight on the feet, but Allen was able to put a torrid pace on him and eventually secure the rear-naked choke for the win.

Alvey, who promised never to lose again following a 2018 defeat to Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, has now gone winless over his last eight fights. His last win came against Gian Villante at UFC Fight Night 131 via split decision.

Following his loss to Allen, many speculated that Alvey’s retirement announcement could be inevitable. But during a recent video on his TikTok page, Alvey sounded optimistic regarding his fighting future.

Sam Alvey says he’s not done fighting but he needs to change something.

“Hey guys, I’m fresh off my UFC fight and as I’m sure a lot of you saw, I did not — I didn’t get it done,” Alvey said. “I’ve lost a step. Something needs to change and I’m gonna make the correction.

“I’m not done fighting but I love this sport and you know what? God has blessed me. God, I raise God’s name on a high. I would not have the career I’ve had without him and I really have had a good career. I’ve had a long career.

“I’ve had — shoot, that was my 23rd fight in the UFC. I’ve had a career that people dream of. I’m not done fighting but I know I need to take a little bit of a hiatus.

“My YouTube channel, I’m gonna really push that. I wanna help coach, I wanna help coach you guys. If you have questions, if you wanna learn from me, if you wanna teach me, follow me on there, follow me here. I’m gonna keep pushing. I wanna help others win, I’m winning again too.

“I’m not done. I love you guys.” (h/t BJPenn)

Alvey has a history of staying positive and outspoken following his losses. However, it’s clear that he feels especially defeated by this latest setback at UFC Vegas 47.

Alvey made his debut with the UFC back in 2014, losing to Tom Watson before winning three-straight. He would go on to compete against the top middleweights in the promotion, earning wins over the likes of former UFC champion Rashad Evans and former Strikeforce champion Nate Marquardt.

It’s unclear what Alvey’s UFC future holds, but he seems optimistic regarding a return to the cage to get his first win in nearly four years.

