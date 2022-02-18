Sean O’Malley Next Fight: Potential Opponents, Timeline

Sean O’Malley’s next fight remains a hot topic of conversation in the MMA world.

“Sugar” Sean O’ Malley hopes to continue his three fight win streak in his next fight. UFC fans are still excited to see what’s next for O’Malley after his win against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, 2021.

O’Malley picked up a decisive victory after landing a barrage of strikes to get the 1st round TKO. In doing so, he improved his record to 15-1. It also earned O’ Malley 12th place in the UFC Bantamweight division.

Before UFC 269, UFC President Dana White said Sean O’Malley isn’t ready to face top opponents. Afterwards, he was singing a different tune.

Potential Opponents

As Sean O’Malley climbs the UFC Bantamweight ranks, the attention turns to what’s next for him. The UFC has not yet announced Sean O’Malley’s next opponent, but we can take a look at who are the likely possibilities:

Ricky Simon is ranked 13th in the bantamweight division. However, he boasts more-recent impressive wins than Sugar. He defeated Raphael Assuncao at UFC Vegas 45 by 2nd round TKO. A win for either Simon or O’Malley could potentially lead to a fight against an opponent ranked higher than them.

Frankie Edgar is a good test for O’ Malley to fight a former UFC champion. The UFC likes to put younger talent against veterans. Edgar is hoping to rebound from a two fight knockout losing streak. A potentially win over Edgar, could add an impressive name to O’ Malley’s record.

Raphael Assuncao is falling down the UFC bantamweight rankings with three straight losses. However, he is still ranked 15th in the division and has fought some of the best bantamweights in the company. His employers could try to test O’Malley’s skills against a veteran that seems to be on the decline.

Pedro Munhoz hopes to get back into the win column after decision losses to Dominick Cruz at UFC 269 and Jose Aldo at UFC 265 on Aug. 7, 2021. He is ranked 9th in the division, despite a 2-fight losing streak. While Munhoz is trying to rebound for his failure, O’Malley could attempt to challenge for his position in the division.

When will Sean O’Malley Fight Next?

Although, he soundly defeated Paiva at UFC 269, fans will have to wait to see O’Malley’s next fight. After the fight, the medical suspension revealed that he is dealing with a hand injury that may keep him from fighting until June.

The UFC could also wait until July for International Fight Week to book Sean O’Malley‘s next fight.

O’Malley has his sights set on the UFC Bantamweight Championship, currently held by Aljamain Sterling. The Funk Master defends the gold against Petr Yan at UFC 273 on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Sean O’Malley isn’t in line for a title shot just yet. He’ll likely have to pick up a couple more wins before he’s considered a top bantamweight contender.