Sean Strickland Names The One MW Fighter He’d Rather Not Fight

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is as game as anyone when it comes to fighting, but not when it comes to fighting his friends.

Strickland passed arguably the biggest test of his fighting career at UFC Vegas 47, outpacing Jack Hermansson en route to a unanimous decision win. His boxing led the dance once again as he overwhelmed Hermansson with his jab and combinations.

Strickland appears to be just one fight away from a potential title shot at 185 pounds, shortly after making the move from welterweight to middleweight full-time. Israel Adesanya will face Robert Whittaker in a title rematch at UFC 271 and the next title shot is arguably still up in the air.

Strickland is in a peculiar position in the middleweight division, but there’s one fighter who he’d rather not risk friendship in favor of competition.

“Yeah, Marvin Vettori, he’s a good buddy of mine,” Strickland said during his UFC Vegas 47 post-fight presser. “I actually helped him train for Costa and Jack. So I mean, I was his main training partner. That’s a fight I wouldn’t want to fight.

“They actually asked me when Costa drank too many wine and cookies, they offered me a lot of money to take his fight on a day notice. And I called Marvin and I was like, ‘Marvin, they’re offering me a lot of fuckin’ money. I have to say yes. Marvin being a good friend, he was like, ‘Dude, yes. I can’t blame you for saying yes.’ So that situation, I said yes, but if it’s just for what I’m making, I would rather bow my head. I’d let Marvin get another title shot before I fight him.”

Marvin Vettori was slated to face Paulo Costa in a middleweight headliner at UFC Vegas 41. However, Costa entered fight week about 30 pounds overweight, and the bout was moved to a light heavyweight fight on short notice.

Up until then, it was unclear if the UFC was planning to move forward with the bout. According to Strickland, the UFC involved him in their backup plans.

Strickland has been criticized by some UFC fans and pundits regarding his pre and post-fight verbal banter. But even he has limits when it comes to his desired opponents.

Who do you want to see Sean Strickland fight next?