Sean Strickland Targets Title Shot: “I’ll Make Fun Of Stylebender’s Titty”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is hoping to secure a title shot and the opportunity to “make fun” of champion Israel Adesanya‘s swollen pectoral muscle during the build-up to it.

Strickland, the current #7-ranked contender at 185 pounds, will have the chance to jump towards a championship opportunity this weekend at UFC Vegas 47. In his second consecutive main event on MMA’s biggest stage, “Tarzan” will face Swedish-born Norwegian Jack Hermansson.

Having defeated Jack Marshman, Brendan Allen, Krzysztof Jotko, and Uriah Hall since his return to action in 2020, Strickland will hope to add the elite name of “The Joker” to his record inside Las Vegas’ Apex and, in doing so, further climb the middleweight ladder.

While some fighters’ pursuit of gold derives from the desire to build a legacy, provide for their family, and establish their dominance in the sport of MMA, Strickland’s championship aspirations rest heavily on his enjoyment of making fun of Adesanya’s swollen right pectoral muscle.

During UFC Vegas 47 media day on Wednesday, Strickland discussed his chances of earning a title shot with a victory this Saturday. While winning the belt isn’t crucial to him, the opportunity to go back-and-forth with “The Last Stylebender” during fight week is certainly an exciting prospect for the North Carolina native.

“I mean, ideally, Brunson beats Cannonier and maybe, if I can do an impressive performance and, you know, dump and dodge and get a title shot; that would be the perfect world,” said Strickland. “But at the end of the day man, I’m just here to fight and make some money. If I get a title shot, fuck yeah, let’s go. I’ll make fun of Stylebender’s fucking titty all day long.”

Strickland Has Consistently Accused Adesanya Of Steroid Usage

Talk surrounding potential steroid usage has existed for Adesanya since UFC 253 in September 2020. While comfortably beating then-undefeated contender Paulo Costa, the Nigerian-New Zealander sported a visibly swollen pectoral muscle.

The medical term for swelling in male breast tissue is Gynecomastia. The condition can be caused by a host of different factors, such as drugs and alcohol consumption, some medications, and a number of herbal products. One of the more well-known triggers is the use of anabolic steroids, an accusation many directed at Adesanya. Those detractors include Strickland.

Having backed the champion to “starch” upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker, “Tarzan” recently suggested that everybody knows Adesanya uses steroids.

“I mean, Israel’s just a crafty motherfucker,” Strickland told combat sports journalist Helen Yee. “Like, don’t get me wrong, we all know he does steroids, and that probably helps his performance. We all seen him fight with the titty that hung down. I mean, have you ever seen a man fight in the UFC with gyno from weed? I mean, look at Nate Diaz; if that was the case, Nate Diaz would have tits down to his knees. Get out of here with this.”

Given Strickland’s accusations and attacks on Adesanya in recent months, it’s hard to imagine the level of trash talk the rising contender would bring to the current middleweight king during a fight week or at a press conference if he makes his way into the title picture soon.

