Strickland Wants To “Sodomize” Self-Defense Guru Dale Brown In Brawl

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland isn’t a fan of the internet sensation and self-defense guru Dale Brown.

Strickland is fresh off his win over Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47. He appears to be just one step away from a middleweight title shot following the victory and could get a No. 1 contender fight next.

But the added success inside the cage hasn’t tampered Strickland’s ferocity outside of it.

Brown has accumulated a large following on social media due to his unique self-defense instructional videos. He’ll also reportedly be in Joaquin Buckley’s corner during his fight against Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 48.

During a recent Instagram post, Strickland called out Brown for a fight should they run into each other while Brown is in Las Vegas.

“This Detroit tactical guy, he’s in fucking Vegas,” Strickland said. “I don’t really have anything against him besides he’s a fucking fraud, He’s probably a big, old fucking pussy.

“But that being said, I want to be proved wrong. I want to think you’re a fucking ninja. I want you to disarm me and kick my ass. So I will make you an offer. Cause I think you’re a fucking fraud. Monday, come to the gym. We could fucking spar. We could use plastic knives. We could use real fucking knives. I guarantee I will fucking sodomize you with whatever you pick.

“You should man the fuck up and show everybody you’re such a fucking bad-ass, but you’re probably going to be a pussy and ignore this. So continue to be a fraud, get people killed.” (h/t MiddleEasy)

UFC fighters such as Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson have criticized Strickland for how he handles himself in and out of the Octagon. Strickland also published a nearly violent road rage incident on social media just months ago and also said that he would take pleasure in killing someone in the cage.

Brown has yet to respond to Strickland’s video, and it’s unknown if he’ll take him up on the offer to fight while he’s in Las Vegas.

Who do you want to see Sean Strickland fight next?