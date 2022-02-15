NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Names His Favorite Active MMA Fighter

Shaquille O’Neal names one of Stockton’s finest, Nate Diaz, as his favorite MMA fighter.

The four-time NBA champion is highly revered in basketball. He committed 19 years to the center position in six different teams, including the Lakers and Celtics. Now, among a lengthy list of trades, “Shaq” offers his expert opinion as an NBA analyst.

Shaquille O’Neal, Photo Credit: AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill

The giant and former NBA sensation is a big fan of mixed martial arts and has high regard for MMA fighters.

O’Neal trained in the sport and credits it as helping him transform into the best shape of his life.

Over the weekend, two exciting sporting events took place. On Saturday, MMA fans watched Adesanya defend the middleweight throne against Whittaker in their rematch at UFC 271. The following day, football fans geared up to watch the Rams defeat the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

O’Neal likely enjoyed both events. During a Super Bowl party, “Shaq” gave props to Nate Diaz. He appreciates the Diaz fighting style and brutality he brings to the cage.

“I love Nate… because I love his fighting style. It’s similar to mine. IDGAF, if you know what I mean. He’s just real. I like people that are real, you know… and you gotta respect people like that,” O’Neal told ES NEWS.

Nate Diaz, Photo Credit: Getty Images

“Shaq” joins a plethora of MMA fans that love watching Nate Diaz put on outstanding performances in the Octagon. He brings toughness, viciousness, and strategic wit that gets under his opponents’ skin, and the crowd roars for it.

From social media banter and controversy to telling reporters like it is, no one expects Nate Diaz to fail at “keeping it real.” No matter how famous the name, Nate Diaz demands a piece of the action. And win or lose, he does not miss an opportunity to give his opinion on anything or anyone that catches his attention.

What’s Next For Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz, Photo Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Shaquille O’Neal retired in 2011, and Diaz claims he is planning his retirement bout for this year against Dustin Poirier.

Both fighters want each other as their next opponent. Neither fighter landed a win in their previous bouts, so this pairing would be a battle for redemption.

As a fan of O’Neal, “Shaq” might just be in attendance at the next Nate Diaz fight in the front row, cheering on his favorite fighter in what could be his final match.

Who is your favorite MMA fighter?