Shields Clarifies Leaked Email About Appearing On Paul’s Undercard

Claressa Shields has opened up on her recent comments about never wanting to appear on a Jake Paul undercard.

Shields and Paul have taken shots at one another ever since “The Problem Child” entered boxing. She also criticized any boxer for appearing on his undercard. But recently, it was revealed through a report in USA Today Sports that Shields’ representatives reached out to see if she can be on the same card as Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., and Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson.

“First of all, this isn’t about Jake Paul, this is about Claressa Shields and Ema Kozin,” she explained at a press conference to promote her fight (via Mirror). “As it was said, I don’t email about this stuff – I have a manager and I have a promoter, their job is to make opportunities for me. What you need to know is I was supposed to be on a Mike Tyson and Roy Jones undercard, not ever under Jake Paul – let’s get that clear. I don’t know what the emails said, and I really don’t care, but we’re not going to talk about that and give him the shine of this press conference.”

Jake Paul, Claressa Shields (Image Credits: Mike Ehrmann/Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Shields does make a good point that Tyson-Jones Jr. was the main event so she wouldn’t have been on a Jake Paul undercard as Paul’s management claimed, even though Paul was on the card. Shields even threatened to sue Paul’s management for suggesting she requested to be on a Jake Paul card.

Claressa Shields later added that she was done talking about the subject and is only focusing on her title fight and remaining undefeated in boxing.

“This is about me, this is about Ema, this is about world titles, this is about elite boxers,” Shields later added. “I’m just going to leave that there. Dmitry [her promoter, who was on the call] doesn’t even need to speak on it, managers do their job, promoters do their job and fighters train to get ready for our fights.”

What do you make of these new comments from Claressa Shields?