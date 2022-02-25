Shogun Rua vs. Ovince St. Preux 2 Targeted For UFC 274

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will make his return to the cage later this year against Ovince St. Preux.

The fight booking was first reported by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff.

Rua has previously stated that he intends on fighting at least two more times before calling it a career. The 40-year-old last fought against Paul Craig at UFC 255, losing via second-round knockout.

Rua earned the UFC light heavyweight title after defeating Lyoto Machida at UFC 113. He would go on to lose the belt to Jon Jones in his first title defense at UFC 128.

St. Preux has spent time at light heavyweight and heavyweight since losing in an interim title fight against Jones at UFC 197. He has lost three of his last four fights in the cage, including most recently against heavyweight contender Tanner Boser last June.

St. Preux and Rua have previously battled in the Octagon in their tenures with the promotion. St. Preux knocked out Rua in just 34 seconds in a UFC Fight Night event in late 2014.

St. Preux went on to earn dominant wins over Patrick Cummins and Rafael Cavalcante before losing to Jones for the interim light heavyweight belt.

Both Rua and St. Preux are looking to get back in the win column before their respective careers come to a close. UFC 274 will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

What is your prediction for Shogun Rua vs. Ovince St. Preux?