Smith: Rockhold Is ‘Not Good Enough To Beat Anybody Worth A F**k’

Anthony Smith has continued to take shots at Luke Rockhold.

After Smith fought Jon Jones, Rockhold began blasting “Lionheart” for being a bad middleweight that was able to get a title shot. That began a feud as Smith told him to move up so they can fight. And after Rockhold did move up and got KO’d by Jan Blachowicz, their rivalry only increased.

Now, as Rockhold is angling to face Paulo Costa next time out, Smith doesn’t think it is a good idea, as he thinks the former champ would get knocked out.

“He’s not able to stay awake at work… He falls asleep on the job all the time. But it’s just like he sucks now. And ok that’s a lie,” Smith said on Michael Bisping’s podcast (via Sportskeeda). “I don’t want to put it out there like that. I think he’s very skilled. He’s super dangerous, he’s got insane kicks, he’s got good power, he’s an insane wrestler, he’s a fantastic guy on top. But defensively, he’s not good enough to beat anybody worth a f**k.”

Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Given both Smith and Rockhold do not have a fight booked, perhaps this recent trash-talk will allow this fight to happen. It would be a big fight, as it could headline a Fight Night card or be on a pay-per-view, as the two don’t like one another. However, Rockhold has made it clear he isn’t interested in fighting at light heavyweight.

Anthony Smith is coming off a submission win over Ryan Spann, which was his third win in a row as he also beat Jimmy Crute and Devin Clark. He’s currently ranked fourth at light heavyweight while Luke Rockhold has not fought since UFC 239, where he was KO’d by Jan Blachowicz.

Do you agree with Anthony Smith’s harsh assessment of Luke Rockhold?