Former Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Becomes Full-Time Firefighter

Amid rumors of returning to the Octagon, Westlake Fire Department in Ohio swore in former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic as a full-time Firefighter.

The ceremony took place on February 15, after Miocic and two others completed their testing.

While being one of the greatest heavyweight contenders, Miocic doubled as a part-time firefighter. He worked for the Valley View Fire Department for a number of years and now works for the Fire Department in Westlake.

Stipe Miocic, Photo Credit: Jamie Meklemburg

The inauguration of this new role comes just a few months after he dismissed rumors of going into retirement.

But as a full-time firefighter, it leaves room to ponder when Miocic will make his return to the Octagon.

Although his last fight ended in a round 2 knockout, Micoc is not discouraged. After his championship loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, he made it clear he still has a lot of fight in him.

Earlier in the month, and in the past, Jon “Bones” Jones flirted with the idea of a match between him and Miocic. Stipe always agreed to the matchup, however, nothing has yet to come of it.

Stipe Miocic was a well-deserved champion. In his 15 years of MMA, the Ohio native accrued 15 wins by knockout. The first loss of his career was in 2012 against the 7 foot tall Stefan “Skyscraper” Struve.

Additionally, Miocic has proven he has the ability to bounce back from losses in the past. He bested Daniel Cormier twice in their trilogy and defeated Junior Dos Santos by TKO after losing to him by decision a few years prior.

Miocic is one of the most successful heavyweights to ever compete. Undoubtedly, he will apply his greatness to being the best firefighter he can.

What are your thoughts on Stipe Miocic becoming a full-time firefighter?