Tai Tuivasa: Either Mine Or Lewis’ Head Is Coming Off At UFC 271

UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa isn’t expecting his UFC 271 co-main event bout against Derrick Lewis to go the distance.

Tuivasa is on a four-fight winning streak heading into his showcase at UFC 271. All four of the wins have come by knockout against the likes of Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy.

Tuivasa and Lewis are both knockout artists, which is sure to entice fans watching the second UFC pay-per-view of 2022. While both men seem to have respect for one another, it’s no secret that anything other than a finish in their fight would come as a shock.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Tuivasa gave his thoughts on the matchup and how he sees it playing out.

“I’m excited man,” Tuivasa said. “We go out there to fight and we go out there to take people’s heads off. So it’s either gonna be mine or his. I’m excited. One of us is gonna get a hiding… It’s (KO) gonna come when it comes. I’ve gotta be a bit smart as well. He’s got the name ‘Knockout King’ for a reason. I’ve gotta go out there and be a bit smart about it.”

Lewis is looking to get a second chance in front of his Houston, TX hometown after losing to Ciryl Gane for the interim title at UFC 265. He has since earned a dominant first-round knockout over Chris Daukaus last December.

Tuivasa and Lewis are both fan favorites due to their persona in and out of the cage. Tuivasa is known for his post-fight shoeys, which he might’ve had when the bout was offered in the first place.

The heavyweight showdown between Tuivasa and Lewis not only has potential title implications but is a chance for both men to make a statement in front of another raucous crowd.

What is your prediction for Tai Tuivasa vs. Derrick Lewis?