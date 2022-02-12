Archives: Tuivasa Rips ‘Steroid-Injecting Muppet’ Junior dos Santos (2018)

Recently, Tai Tuivasa expressed his shock that Carlos Felipe got flagged for steroid use. To quote the bewildered Aussie, “How did he get done for steroids? He’s fat as shit!”

But when it came to Junior dos Santos four years ago, Tuivasa had no trouble believing that JDS was a cheater. And in response to some criticisms from dos Santos, Tuivasa decided to share that belief with the world.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 25, 2018, 4:50 PM]

Headline: Tai Tuivasa Rips ‘Steroid-Injecting Muppet’ Junior dos Santos

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Tai Tuivasa has fired back at Junior dos Santos.

Tuivasa and dos Santos will collide on Dec. 2 in the main event of UFC Adelaide. The action will take place inside the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia. It’s a huge opportunity for Tuivasa, who is the 11th ranked UFC heavyweight, while dos Santos sits at the seventh spot.

In a recent interview, dos Santos made an odd remark about Tuivasa. He criticized “Bam Bam” for having UFC announcer Bruce Buffer say he represents street fighting. The harsh and bizarre critique prompted Tuivasa to blast dos Santos in a recent interview with Sporting News:

“I was giving him credit for being a great, but he can go f**k himself now, Just because of what Bruce Buffer said? As if I’m gonna say I’m a black belt or something. Calling someone a coward is a bit shallow from a steroid injecting little muppet like that. He can say whatever he wants to say, as long he brings it. It’s all gonna happen anyway, regardless of what any of us says. But to be calling someone a coward is shallow coming from a cheater. Make sure you’re not juiced up.”

UFC Adelaide will also see Mark Hunt look to rebound from his submission loss to Aleksei Oleinik last month. To do so, he’ll need to get past Justin Willis, who has gone 3-0 inside the Octagon.

