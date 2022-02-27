Teddy Atlas Breaks Down Adjustment Tuivasa Made That Led To KO Win

Boxing and MMA commentator Teddy Atlas has given a detailed breakdown of what led up to Tai Tuivasa‘s knockout of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271.

Tuivasa has been on a roll in the UFC’s heavyweight division over the past year. He has won five straight overall by knockout and has demonstrated the ability to end a fight with a single punch. Tuivasa also earned a post-fight performance check for his finish at UFC 271.

The most stunning moment of Tuivasa’s career to this point was his finish of Lewis at UFC 271. After surviving an early barrage from Lewis, “Bam Bam” found his range on the feet and had Lewis up against the cage. He would land a solid lead elbow that slept Lewis directly after impact.

During a recent segment on his The Fight podcast, Atlas explained what led to Tuivasa’s KO of the Year candidate at UFC 271.

“His toughness got him there, no doubt about it, but his intelligence won it for him,” Atlas said of Tuivasa. “Because what did he do? He made an adjustment. A lot of people might not have noticed, (they just) saw two big guys slugging it out. Not quite. Tuivasa started countering in between the big shots of Lewis—in between his reckless aggression. I’ll say it again: his reckless aggression. And he was catching him in between. And that’s how he hurt him. And then, he goes and hits him with an elbow—a clean elbow—that puts the lights out for Lewis.”

Tuivasa is now a Top-3 heavyweight contender in the UFC following his win over Lewis. He could potentially get a No. 1 contender fight next after just recently catapulting into the rankings.

What do you think is next for Tai Tuivasa?