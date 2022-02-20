The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Highlights From Feb.19’s Tripleheader

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans after the Feb. 19 tripleheader!

UFC Vegas 48 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event saw Jamahal Hill knock out Johnny Walker in the first round. In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus picked up the D’arce submission choke win over Jamie Pickett right at the first-round buzzer.

You can catch the full results from UFC Vegs 48 here, and catch some of the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA down below!

Loved how he jumped up to tell Herb “he tapped he tapped” — Coño (@AllMMA809) February 20, 2022

Jim Miller is really going to fight on UFC 100, 200 & 300.#UFCVegas48 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 20, 2022

Made Johnny Walker bust a Razor Ramon against Stone Cold pic.twitter.com/iFJ1R7geJ3 — black (@black666_____) February 20, 2022

When i find the mfer that keeps putting unranked heavyweights on main cards #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/f9PZ8Bykdt — Shed Boy (@Callum_JN) February 20, 2022

I love how Tyron Woodley gets KO'd stiff and casuals say it's fake but Johnny Walker eats a shot and goes full Bugs Bunny cartoon and not a word. #UFCVegas48 — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) February 20, 2022

Bellator 274 Results & Highlights

Bellator 274, Photo: Bellator MMA

In round 2 of MMA’s February 19 tripleheader, we have Bellator 274. The main event saw Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision. In the co-main, Andrey Koreshkov defeated Chance Rencountre via TKO. You can peep the full results along with highlights from the main and co-main right here. And you can peep the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA down below!

The most exciting MMA fight of the night. Yah I said it UFC !!!!! — Surfs Up (@SurfsUp_85) February 20, 2022

Y’all must have forgot about Koreshkov! — Punch-Drunk Pete (@PunchDrunkPete) February 20, 2022

Wow!!! One of the most exciting rounds of 2022 by far anywhere — CornerArcade (@corner_arcade) February 20, 2022

People say his fights are boring, THAT was not boring! — Brexton Roth (@Brex2018) February 20, 2022

The crowd erupts as local legend Brennan Ward gets the finish in his first fight since 2017 #Bellator274 pic.twitter.com/L5l769Qdat — Theo Lander (@lander_theo) February 20, 2022

Bro what the fuck that sound. like he shot him with a grenade launcher in cod. — Chris Durocher (@chrisrdurocher) February 20, 2022

BKFC KnuckleMania 2 Results & Highlights

And last up, we have BKFC‘s Knucklemania 2, featuring two former UFC vets Chad Mendes and Mike Perry, both of whom were victorious last night. You can check out the highlights of their bouts as well as the results from the entire card right here. And of course, you can peep the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA right down below!

Mike Perry vs Julian Lane feels like watching the two kids who wear ankle monitors fighting in the bathroom of an alternative highschool. #KNUCKLEMANIA2 — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) February 20, 2022

Mike Perry and Chad Mendes are gonna run through BKFC. 🔥🔥#KnuckleMania2 — Space Cowboy 🤠⭐ (@SpaceCowboy8894) February 20, 2022

that’s why you don’t put some random soundcloud rapper in the ring with horse beef chad — khalabeeep 🤼‍♂️ (@khalabeeep4) February 20, 2022

