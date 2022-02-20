Sunday, February 20, 2022
The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Highlights From Feb.19’s Tripleheader

By Clyde Aidoo
The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans after the Feb. 19 tripleheader!

UFC Vegas 48 Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 48 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event saw Jamahal Hill knock out Johnny Walker in the first round. In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus picked up the D’arce submission choke win over Jamie Pickett right at the first-round buzzer.

You can catch the full results from UFC Vegs 48 here, and catch some of the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA down below!

Bellator 274 Results & Highlights

Bellator 274
Bellator 274, Photo: Bellator MMA

In round 2 of MMA’s February 19 tripleheader, we have Bellator 274. The main event saw Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision. In the co-main, Andrey Koreshkov defeated Chance Rencountre via TKO. You can peep the full results along with highlights from the main and co-main right here.  And you can peep the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA down below!

BKFC KnuckleMania 2 Results & Highlights

BKFC KnuckleMania 2 results - Order and Watch on FITE

And last up, we have BKFC‘s Knucklemania 2, featuring two former UFC vets Chad Mendes and Mike Perry, both of whom were victorious last night. You can check out the highlights of their bouts as well as the results from the entire card right here. And of course, you can peep the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA right down below!

Clyde Aidoohttps://clydeaidoo.com/
Clyde Aidoo has been the managing editor and lead writer of MMA News since 2021 and a staff member since 2018. He holds a master's degree in English from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and has had publications featured in Kirkus Reviews and the Midwest Book Review. Clyde currently makes his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
