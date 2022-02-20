The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Highlights From Feb.19’s Tripleheader

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans after the Feb. 19 tripleheader!
UFC Vegas 48 Results & Highlights
UFC Vegas 48 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event saw Jamahal Hill knock out Johnny Walker in the first round. In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus picked up the D’arce submission choke win over Jamie Pickett right at the first-round buzzer.
You can catch the full results from UFC Vegs 48 here, and catch some of the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA down below!
Bellator 274 Results & Highlights
In round 2 of MMA’s February 19 tripleheader, we have Bellator 274. The main event saw Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision. In the co-main, Andrey Koreshkov defeated Chance Rencountre via TKO. You can peep the full results along with highlights from the main and co-main right here. And you can peep the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA down below!
BKFC KnuckleMania 2 Results & Highlights
And last up, we have BKFC‘s Knucklemania 2, featuring two former UFC vets Chad Mendes and Mike Perry, both of whom were victorious last night. You can check out the highlights of their bouts as well as the results from the entire card right here. And of course, you can peep the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA right down below!
Want to weigh in on the sport’s biggest stories? Be sure to follow us on Twitter and let your voice be heard!