Watch: Till Takes Chimaev Up On Offer, Trains With “Borz” In Stockholm

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has traveled to Sweden to train alongside rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev.

Following Till’s latest setback in the Octagon, Chimaev, whose form and unbeaten UFC record have set him on the opposite trajectory to the Liverpudlian, invited “The Gorilla” to the Allstar Training Center in Stockholm.

“If he wanna come to Stockholm, he’s welcome,” Chimaev said during an interview with BT Sport last October. “I told him, ‘I can help with the wrestling or something. We can spar. We can train.’”

Having accepted the offer weeks later, Till has now made it a reality by journeying to Scandinavia. In a recent post uploaded to Instagram by the #8-ranked middleweight, the sweaty pair can be seen posing for a photo, likely having just completed a session together.

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till training together 👀 (via @darrentill2) pic.twitter.com/YQGX1TTm1Q — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 17, 2022

Till Will Hope To Overcome Ground Deficiencies With The Help Of Chimaev

Chimaev’s initial offer came in the month after Till fell to his fourth defeat in five fights. In the UFC Vegas 36 main event last September, the Liverpudlian hoped to stake his claim for a title shot with a victory over divisional veteran Derek Brunson.

After being dominated throughout and comfortably controlled on the ground, Till was submitted in the third round. Having subsequently revealed he’d fought through a torn ACL, “The Gorilla” has been on the sidelines ever since, with his comeback expected for later this year.

DOMINATION 😳



💢 @DerekBrunson calls for a rematch with the champ after submitting Till. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/0q8dzG2z2u — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

If you’re on the hunt for an in-form fighter to train with, and one who’s dominated his opponents on the ground, there aren’t many better options than Chimaev.

In four UFC outings, “Borz” has ragdolled three of his foes around the cage, submitting two and finishing the other with ground strikes. The one man who was able to avoid Chimaev’s imposing pressure-wrestling game was Gerald Meerschaert. He did so by going to sleep after 17 seconds courtesy of a brutal punch.

With a rumored clash against Uriah Hall appearing unlikely to be next for Till given the veteran’s recent booking opposite Andre Muniz, we can expect to have some clarity regarding the Englishman’s future and next opponent in the coming months.

When Till does return, we’ll be able to see if his work with Chimaev has paid off.

You can catch a first look at Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev training together below. (h/t The MacLife)

Do you think training with Khamzat Chimaev will help Darren Till ahead of his return to the Octagon?