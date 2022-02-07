Tom Aspinall Ready To Begin Heavyweight Takeover At UFC London

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall is raring to go in 2022 and plans on beginning a heavyweight takeover with a main event victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC London.

Early this week, the headlining fight for the UFC’s long-awaited return to England’s capital was confirmed. Unbeaten rising star Aspinall will collide with UFC veteran and former Bellator heavyweight champion Volkov.

For Manchester’s Aspinall, the event will mark the first time he’s fought in front of a capacity UFC crowd, having defeated his first four opponents, Jake Collier, Alan Baudot, Andrei Arlovski, and Sergey Spivak, inside Las Vegas’ Apex facility and on Fight Island. What better way to arrive in front of a sold-out audience than in his home country?

Opposite him in the Octagon on March 19 will be a talented and unique Russian striker standing six feet and seven inches tall. Incredibly, UFC London will mark Volkov’s sixth main event in just 12 UFC appearances.

After having his title charged stalled at the hands of Ciryl Gane last summer, “Drago” will look to ride the momentum from his rebound victory over Marcin Tybura into his first outing of 2022, and set himself back on a winning streak.

It's Official! 🇬🇧



Heavyweights Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall is your #UFCLondon main event!



🎟️ https://t.co/wg9VkLrok2 pic.twitter.com/Vi1uYYuE34 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2022

Aspinall: “I’m Gonna Be Up There”

Many have been comparing Aspinall’s potential to that of Gane at the start of 2021. Last year was a breakout period for “Bon Gamin,” who made his main event debut against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in February, before defeating Volkov in a five-rounder four months later and having interim gold wrapped around his waist in a pay-per-view main event against Derrick Lewis in August.

With Aspinall boasting an unblemished UFC record and getting set for his first headlining bout in the first quarter of this year, many expect the Englishman to replicate the 2021 of his French UFC peer. If he’s to do so, Aspinall will have to get past Volkov, a task the Manchester native is confident he can complete.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Aspinall suggested he’s ready to make the most of his UFC London opportunity and begin his takeover at heavyweight.

“These opportunities don’t come around all the time. I just feel like I’m ready, man. I just feel like this is my time man,” said Aspinall. “I just wanna go in there and show everybody just what I can really do, because everybody thinks they know what I’m good at and what I’m not good at, but nobody really knows. The only people who really know are the people around me. Mate, I’m gonna be up there and I’m gonna be flying the flag, and I’m gonna take over this shit.”

First Main Event ⭐️

First With Fans 🏟

First Top 10 Opponent 👊



Tom Aspinall has a BIG homecoming at #UFCLondon on March 19! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/j1AGhKF14T — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2022

Similar to UK stars like Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett, Jack Shore, Nathanial Wood, Mike Grundy, Molly McCann, and Muhammad Mokaev, Aspinall will be hoping to leave his mark when he enters the cage inside London’s O2 Arena on March 19.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC London in March, Tom Aspinall or Alexander Volkov?