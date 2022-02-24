Triller Purchases Majority Stake In Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle FC President David Feldman has announced that Triller has purchased a majority stake in his promotion.

Feldman announced the news during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour (h/t MMA Fighting).

“We grew this thing to a point where we thought that we got it as far as we could take it by ourselves right now,” Feldman said of BKFC. “We’ve overcome so many obstacles and so many people telling us no and, ‘this will never happen, you’ll never make it work.’ And we got to a point where we’re pretty well accepted among the combat sports community right now, and we needed to make a partnership that was going to take us to the next level, create more opportunities, more resources, more funding, more things like that to acquire some more fighters, take care of the fighters that are already there, and just create more opportunities for everybody.

“So we have entered into an agreement to have the majority stake of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship be acquired by Triller Verzuz. So Triller will acquire the majority stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, like I said, to allow more opportunities, more resources, more funding, just everything that we really need to vie for that No. 1, No. 2 spot in combat sports.”

BKFC has most recently hosted their KnuckleMania 2 event, featuring a matchup between former UFC fighter Mike Perry and former The Ultimate Fighter standout Julian Lane. Other former UFC fighters such as Paige VanZant and Chad Mendes have also signed with the promotion.

Triller expanded into fight promotion back in 2020, with their first event featuring a boxing exhibition between legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz have also competed for Triller in recent months.

What is your reaction to the BKFC-Triller ownership merge?