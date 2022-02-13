Tuivasa Content Being The Shoey Guy, Could Care Less About HW Top 5

Tai Tuivasa just wants to have fun.

Fortunately for “Bam Bam,” there is nothing more fun for him than knocking a man unconscious. Well, except for maybe the celebratory shoeys that come afterward.

At UFC 271, Tuivasa had a blast yet again when he registered his fifth consecutive knockout win. This time, it came over the most prolific knockout artist the UFC has ever seen: Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis.

Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

In executing this knockout, Tuivasa made good on the prediction of the entire MMA community leading up to the co-main event that somebody was going to be knocked unconscious. That man would turn out to be Derrick Lewis.

As for Tuivasa, the entire co-main event was a typical Tuivasa party: old school bangers for the tunes, smash hits delivered by the host for the action, and lots and lots of beer flowing to ensure everyone goes home happy.

And if it’s all the same for Tuivasa, this party is worth repeating, even if others think it’s about time he grows up and starts setting more adult goals for himself.

“I don’t mind being the guy who drinks piss out of shoes and this and that,” Tuivasa responded when asked about his reputation as only being a KO artist and beer chugger instead of a title contender. “I suppose everyone focuses on all that, but at the end of the day, I’m knocking the best in the world out. So it’s up to yous to take it however it is.

“Like I said, I’ve got a great team behind me now. I’ve got guys who have just the best interest for me, and fuck we’re doing alright, you know what I mean? We’re knocking out the best in the world, brah. We’re here.”

Still, even if Tuivasa doesn’t care about the rankings, the UFC rankings panel must. And this coming week you can expect Tuivasa, who currently sits at #11, to make a massive leap up the ranks. So who does Tuivasa want next? Is there anyone he would like to call out in the top 5?

Tuivasa decided to pass on that opportunity because he hasn’t the slightest clue who occupies the UFC’s heavyweight top 5—even when sober.

“Brah, to be honest I don’t even know who the fuck’s in the top five,” Tuivasa confessed. “I don’t even watch fighting, brah. Like I said, I heard there’s the Stipe’s, the Cyril Gane’s and all of that and everyone up there. But this is my job. I rock up, I prepare with my team, and we fuckin’ punch on.”

How long do you think Tai Tuivasa KO and shoey party will continue until someone crashes it?