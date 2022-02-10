Tuivasa On Felipe: “How Did He Get Done For Steroids, He’s Fat As S**t”

UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa has given his thoughts on Carlos Felipe’s recent failed drug test and subsequent suspension.

Felipe has been competing in the UFC’s heaviest weight class since 2020. Although it’s worth noting the Brazilian was initially signed in 2017 but was suspended by USADA prior to his debut after testing positive for stanzolol metabolites.

After arriving as an undefeated prospect, eventually, the 27-year-old fell to a majority decision against Sergey Spivak on debut. But in his following three appearances, including a memorable scrap against Justin Tafa on Fight Island, the Brazilian got back on track with three consecutive triumphs on the judges’ scorecards.

It’s fair to say that run of success has come to a crashing halt.

After suffering his second defeat in the promotion against veteran Andrei Arlovski last October, Felipe has found himself locked to the sidelines and unable to rebound for at least the next 18 months, owing to a failed drug test.

“Boi” tested positive for the anabolic agent boldenone and its metabolites in relation to his co-main event clash with Arlovski at UFC Vegas 40. With that revelation, which Felipe’s team branded as a “huge surprise,” the Feira de Santana native will be unable to compete until April 16, 2023.

The Nevada Athletic Commission announced today that UFC heavyweight Carlos Felipe has been suspended 18 months due to a failed drug test ❌ pic.twitter.com/c3AWPund0f — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) January 18, 2022

Tuivasa: Felipe Should Get A Refund

While most have expressed their disappointment and disdain at the failed drug test, Tuivasa sent Felipe a message during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour: get a refund.

When discussing Felipe’s case, “Bam Bam” questioned how Felipe could have tested positive for steroids given his size, although he said it in a less polite way…

“Yeah, f*ck that, how did he get done for steroids? He’s fat as sh*t. That’s like f*cking me getting done for steroids or some sh*t like that,” Tuivasa said. “How the hell did that happen?”

Comparing his own size with that of Felipe, Tuivasa claimed if he used performance-enhancing drugs and remained in the same shape, he’d be requesting his money back.

“F*ck, I’d be calling my dealer up and getting a refund or something [LAUGHS]. Imagine that, f*cking what.”

This isn’t the first time Tuivasa has commented on Felipe’s troubles. In an Instagram post uploaded a number of weeks ago, the #11-ranked heavyweight contender mocked “Boi,” pointing out that he lost to “an old man” in Arlovski while using PEDs.

While Felipe begins his long period away from the cage, Tuivasa will at least be providing the Brazilian with some entertaining action to enjoy from the comfort of his home this weekend. In the UFC 271 co-main event, the Australian will face fellow knockout artist Derrick Lewis.

Perhaps Felipe should follow Tuivasa’s example and swap the PEDs for the shoeys…

What did you make of Carlos Felipe’s failed drug test?