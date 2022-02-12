The Pulse of MMA: Fans Brace For Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa Collision

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans as they await the upcoming clash between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa Set For UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis

Tonight at UFC 271, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will face off, and conventional wisdom holds that one of the two men will not maintain consciousness when these powerhouses collide.

Derrick Lewis already holds the UFC knockout record, and he could begin to distance himself from future threats to his spot, such as perhaps Tai Tuivasa, by earning another KO here. Lewis has expressed that there is no greater satisfaction than knocking a grown man out. Will he experience it again tonight at the expense of “Bam Bam?”

For Tai Tuivasa, a victory over Lewis likely would mean a spot in the top 5 of the heavyweight division. Currently, Lewis is ranked at #3 while Tuivasa is ranked at #11. But this fight is more about putting on a show for the fans than about numbers and rankings. And the fans are more than ready for the action to begin.

As the hours close in on this fan-friendly banger, here is how The Pulse of MMA is bracing for the fight.

I need Derrick Lewis & Tai Tuivasa in the middle of the octagon right this second #UFC271 — kp (@theKPdiet) February 10, 2022

Babies get made when Derrick Lewis knocks out his opponent. Lewis and Tai Tuivasa take each other on in the comain event tomorrow evening #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/PAtpXjgu2P — Winners Only Club (@WOCmain) February 12, 2022

I really hope they do swang and bang!!! — YanisTheMMAFan (@mmaoveranything) February 11, 2022

Tai Tuivasa vs Derrick Lewis prediction: 2 mins in, Derrick will throw an overhand and miss and comeback with a left hook which will initiate the brawl and Tai will welcome it and get caught…and get flatlined.



Derrick will proceed to smacking the ground and do his beast thing. — ɢʀᴀᴘᴘʟᴜʀʀ ™ (@Grapplurr) February 10, 2022

If Tuivasa gets KO’d… but it’s by Derrick Lewis 🤘🏽 #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/jwEONlVOVR — Alex Fuentes (@alxfntes) February 10, 2022

Real recognize real. Derrick smelled no btch in Tai💯 — Phil (@PhilWill1989) February 12, 2022

I love Tai but If this is a brawl Lewis will bang him up — Bandit (@23pBandit) February 12, 2022

#UFC271 is getting purchased by me for Tai Tuivasa vs Derrick Lewis. Mainly for Tai's Walkout Jammer. The Press conference will be entertaining — NaturalState_ofMind (@ArkansasMind) February 10, 2022

Here is what is going to happen…Tai is going to dirty box Lewis and get him tired. Then knock him out. Or Lewis Knocks him out on the first round if Tai decides to play who has the bigger bomb. — Camilo Catano (@camilo_catano1) February 12, 2022

If Tuivasa knocks out Lewis I will do a shoey with my running shoes. Straight the fuck up! I’m fucking pumped for that fight! Ah it’s gonna be such a banger! — Ruben Hernandez (@rubaych31) February 11, 2022

If there was ever a fight to end in double KO it's Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa. #UFC271 — David VanDaele (@DavidVanDaele2) February 11, 2022

Want to weigh in on the sport’s biggest stories? Be sure to follow us on Twitter and let your voice be heard!