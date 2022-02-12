The Pulse of MMA: Fans Brace For Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa Collision

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans as they await the upcoming clash between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.
Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa Set For UFC 271
Tonight at UFC 271, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will face off, and conventional wisdom holds that one of the two men will not maintain consciousness when these powerhouses collide.
Derrick Lewis already holds the UFC knockout record, and he could begin to distance himself from future threats to his spot, such as perhaps Tai Tuivasa, by earning another KO here. Lewis has expressed that there is no greater satisfaction than knocking a grown man out. Will he experience it again tonight at the expense of “Bam Bam?”
For Tai Tuivasa, a victory over Lewis likely would mean a spot in the top 5 of the heavyweight division. Currently, Lewis is ranked at #3 while Tuivasa is ranked at #11. But this fight is more about putting on a show for the fans than about numbers and rankings. And the fans are more than ready for the action to begin.
As the hours close in on this fan-friendly banger, here is how The Pulse of MMA is bracing for the fight.
