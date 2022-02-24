Tyron Woodley Open To Boxing Tommy Fury Next

Tyron Woodley is interested in boxing Tommy Fury next time out.

Woodley stepped up on short notice to rematch Jake Paul when Fury pulled out. After he was knocked out, Paul said that Woodley should box Fury. Since then, there has been no talk, but just recently, Paul’s promotion posted on social media asking if fans would want to see the fight.

On his Instagram Stories, Woodley wrote “I’m with it,” in response to the idea of a bout against Fury.

Although Jake Paul wants to see Tyron Woodley vs. Tommy Fury, the Brit has made it clear he wants the Paul fight rebooked.

“I’d look to see the [Paul] fight happen by the back end of the year. I’m not really waiting around for it, he knows I’m ready to fight at all times,” Fury told Sky Sports. “I’ve put that out there countless times, I’m not the issue here. If the man wanted to fight we’d have a rescheduled date by now. The ball’s in his court, I’m ready to fight whenever. I would like to see it happen at the end of the year, I know Frank [Warren] is still trying to reach out to him and stuff like that.”

“I sort of want him to fight Tyron Woodley and see what happens there. Because I think Tyron would knock Tommy out, so, I almost want to have them fight. Then, maybe we could run it back after that,” Paul later added on The MMA Hour.

Tyron Woodley is 0-2 in boxing as he suffered the KO loss to Paul in December and dropped a split decision to Paul in August. Prior to that, he was on a four-fight losing streak in the UFC after losing his belt.

Tommy Fury, meanwhile, is 7-0 as a pro boxer and coming off a decision win over Bellator veteran Anthony Taylor last time out. He hasn’t fought anyone of note in his career.

