UFC 271 Bonuses: Tai Tuivasa Earns Performance Check For KO Win

By Andrew Ravens

The UFC 271 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. Headlining the card was a clash between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title. This fight saw the first round feature Israel knocking him down with a straight left hand, but Whittaker sat down then got right back up. Whittaker did make some takedown attempts, but wasn’t successful. 

The second round saw Whittaker get a takedown, but couldn’t keep him on the ground. Whittaker was more aggressive in this round. Whittaker did get a takedown in the third round, but  he couldn’t keep him there. Whittaker clinched with him up against the fence. In the fourth round, Whittaker got a takedown, but Izzy was right back up so Whittaker took his back and Izzy eventually escaped. Whittaker got a takedown after a level change mid-way through the fifth round. Izzy back to his feet and they did some clinch work. Whittaker landed a solid shot out of the break. The judges gave the win to Adesanya, who retained the strap. 

The co-main event saw more action between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. The first round was interesting as Tai was constantly looking to clinch while Lewis took him down a few different times, but never was able to keep him down. When Lewis had him up against the fence, he smashed him a few times in the face before Tai fired up and they had a fun exchange. 

It all ended in the third round. Lewis started off strong by stunning him, but failed on a takedown attempt. Lewis rushed in and got clipped with a left hook that hurt him. Tai with a series of shots then dropped with him with a right elbow. 

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night: Tai Tuivasa and Jared Cannonier

Fight of the Night: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Were the right choices made for the UFC 271 bonuses?

UFC 271 Results & Highlights: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 271. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

