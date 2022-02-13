UFC 271 Bonuses: Tai Tuivasa Earns Performance Check For KO Win

The UFC 271 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. Headlining the card was a clash between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title. This fight saw the first round feature Israel knocking him down with a straight left hand, but Whittaker sat down then got right back up. Whittaker did make some takedown attempts, but wasn’t successful.

The second round saw Whittaker get a takedown, but couldn’t keep him on the ground. Whittaker was more aggressive in this round. Whittaker did get a takedown in the third round, but he couldn’t keep him there. Whittaker clinched with him up against the fence. In the fourth round, Whittaker got a takedown, but Izzy was right back up so Whittaker took his back and Izzy eventually escaped. Whittaker got a takedown after a level change mid-way through the fifth round. Izzy back to his feet and they did some clinch work. Whittaker landed a solid shot out of the break. The judges gave the win to Adesanya, who retained the strap.

The co-main event saw more action between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. The first round was interesting as Tai was constantly looking to clinch while Lewis took him down a few different times, but never was able to keep him down. When Lewis had him up against the fence, he smashed him a few times in the face before Tai fired up and they had a fun exchange.

It all ended in the third round. Lewis started off strong by stunning him, but failed on a takedown attempt. Lewis rushed in and got clipped with a left hook that hurt him. Tai with a series of shots then dropped with him with a right elbow.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night: Tai Tuivasa and Jared Cannonier

Fight of the Night: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Were the right choices made for the UFC 271 bonuses?

