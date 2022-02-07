The Countdown To UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker II Officially Begins

Fight week for UFC 271 has arrived, and arguably the most significant rematch in middleweight history lurks in the shadows.

At UFC 271, Robert Whittaker will seek redemption when he faces the only man to defeat him in five years and who broke his undefeated middleweight record: Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker did not only lose to Adesanya, but he also suffered only the second knockout in his 13-year MMA career in the defeat. Whittaker has since rebounded with three straight wins, but full redemption will not be had until he returns the favor and hands Adesanya his first loss in the middleweight division as well.

In the co-main event, we have a party that is all but guaranteed to be a knockout. This primetime bash will feature KO king Derrick Lewis taking on notorious banger Tai Tuivasa. You won’t want to blink in this one to find out who will literally be the last man standing after these heavyweight powers collide.

“For me, it’s all about the feeling, the feeling that I give people when I fight.” – Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya, Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

In the Countdown video, Israel Adesanya walks the viewers through his psychology and motivation heading into the rematch against Robert Whittaker. Viewers are left well assured that Adesanya’s fire remains bright and is truly equipped to burn down yet another house.

“This next fight will be the biggest box to tick.” – Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker has defeated everyone placed in front of him during his illustrious UFC career—except but one man. The Countdown video takes viewers through the resurrection of The Reaper and how his evolution has rebuilt a man who let the pressure lead to his collapse in their initial clash.

“It’s cool to have the most knockouts in UFC history. All these greats that came here before me, and they didn’t achieve what I did.” – Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis, Credit: AP Photo/John Locher

In the Countdown video, the knockout king is praised for his record-setting ways, but not unlike Robert Whittaker, “The Black Beast” is also in hot pursuit of redemption. After losing badly in his hometown to Ciryl Gane last year in one of the biggest fights of his career, Lewis will hope to ring in a much happier ending in his second homecoming within the past six months.

“I got a lot of respect for Derrick. I was growing up watching him. I just think it’s the passing of the torch now. Hand it over to me.” – Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa, Image Credit: Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The Countdown video highlights Tai Tuivasa’s growth as a well-rounded mixed martial artist, which has led to “Bam Bam” winning four straight fights. However, it is also acknowledged that this is one fight where “well-roundedness” likely won’t be required.

UFC 271 takes place this Saturday, February 12, 2022, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. You can find the full card and viewing information below followed by the UFC 271 Countdown video.

UFC 271 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

UFC Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

UFC 271 Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Women’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Light Heavyweight: William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

UFC 271 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)

Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

Middleweight: AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha