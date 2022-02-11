UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker II Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

The UFC 271 pre-fight press conference took place earlier tonight, and we’ve got the highlights for you right here!

UFC 271 takes place Saturday, February 12, 2022, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The co-main event will feature a middleweight championship rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. In the co-main event, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will square up and bang it out in front of a worldwide audience and, for “The Black Beast”, a hometown crowd.

Each of the above fighters was in attendance during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Here were some of the most memorable moments from the event.

The Arrivals

Memorable Moments

Extended Highlights & Face-Offs

Notes

Here are a few notable moments not covered in the above highlights:

Adesanya says he still owns property in Robert Whittaker’s head

Adesanya vehemently defends Joe Rogan amid controversies, advises him to “Fuck the noise” and keep doing him.

Dana White agreed to do a shoey, never does

Ngannou Negotiations Update: Dana White says that he had dinner with Ngannou before he left to Cameroon following UFC 270 and plans to have dinner with him again when he returns to the States.

Full Replay

Finally, if you’d like to experience the full UFC 271 pre-fight press conference uncut, you can do so right below!