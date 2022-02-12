UFC 271 Results & Highlights: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC 271 goes down tonight (Saturday, February 12, 2022) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker in a middleweight title bout.

Their first fight took place at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium where Israel won by TKO to win the middleweight title.

Before their first fight, Adesanya picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. Heading into this fight, he fought six times in less than a year-and-a-half total in the UFC and won all six bouts. Izzy was coming off a decision loss to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 after making his first title defense against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 and then beat Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

After posting a nine-fight win streak, Whittaker lost to Adesanya His following fights saw him get unanimous decision wins over Darren Till at the UFC on ESPN 14 event, Jared Cannonier at the UFC 254 pay-per-view event, and Kelvin Gastelum by decision at UFC Vegas 24.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier, Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, and Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 271 results below:

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Quick UFC 271 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Blood Diamond vs. Jeremiah Wells

Bantamweight bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Middleweight bout: AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Light heavyweight bout: Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg

Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Bantamweight bout: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight

Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Women’s flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)