UFC 271 Weigh-In Results: One Huge Miss, One Fight Scrapped

The weigh-in results for UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker II have been logged, and we’ve got the details for you below.

At UFC 271, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will compete in a rematch of their 2019 battle inside Marvel Stadium. The co-main event will see heavy hitters Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa bang it out. All four men are cleared and ready to go after making weight for tomorrow night’s showcase.

Everyone else on the card has made weight also, save Alex Perez and William Knight. Perez missed weight by two pounds for his flyweight bout against Matt Schnell, and that fight has been canceled for the fourth time.

William Knight missed the light heavyweight limit by a whopping 12 pounds ahead of his bout against Maxim Grishin, and Knight will be fined 40% of his purse as the fight shifts over to heavyweight.

The UFC hosted a live UFC 271 weigh-in show, which you can view right here. And you can catch the full card for UFC 271 as well as all the viewing information below, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC 271 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya (184) vs Robert Whittaker (184)

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (266) vs Tai Tuivasa (265)

Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (185) vs Derek Brunson (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Renato Moicano (156)

Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green (155.5) vs Nasrat Haqparast (156)

UFC 271 Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (246) vs Jared Vanderaa (265)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Roxanne Modaferri (126) vs Casey O’Neil (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Kyler Phillips (136) vs Marcelo Rojo (136)

Light Heavyweight Bout: William Knight* (218) vs Maxim Grishin (206)

UFC 271 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 PM ET)

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (136) vs Ronnie Lawrence (136)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (204) vs Fabio Cherant (206)

Middleweight Bout: AJ Dobson (185) vs Jacob Malkoun (186)

Bantamweight Bout: Douglas Silva De Andrade (136) vs Sergey Morozov (135)

Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs Blood Diamond (170)