The Countdown To UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Officially Begins

After two years of build-up, the “former friends turned bitter rivals” story starring Colby “Chaos” Covington and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal will reach its climax.

It’s fight week, and we now are limited to five more days of torrid trash talk between former chums Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Both fighters are coming off a loss to Kamaru Usman in their latest fight and will be looking to reroute back to the top of the division, beginning with this grudge match.

In the co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos will be competing against Rafael Fiziev in a battle between two ranked lightweights. And in another featured bout, rising featherweight Bryce Mitchell will be tested against proven vet Edson Barboza.

“This isn’t gonna be a baptism. This is gonna be Street Judas’ funeral.” – Colby Covington

Colby Covington, Getty Images

At UFC 272, Colby Covington will look to put an end to Jorge Masvidal as we know him. The Countdown video captures the intensity and the “Chaos” that Covington plans to bring with him into the Octagon when he seeks to close out this dramatic chapter of his career.

“I’m gonna look at him. You know what the [BLEEP] I’m talkin’ about, man. I brought you in, and I’m gonna take your ass out.” – Jorge masvidal

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

At UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal finally gets the opportunity he’s been craving: to be the man to silence Colby Covington. The Countdown video captures Masvidal explaining why he feels it’s his responsibility to wipe Covington off the MMA map.

Overall, the Countdown video does a thorough job of telling both sides of the story of how the two became friends, when and why things went sour, and just how eager they are to finally settle matters.

“In my mind, I want to do this forever because I’m a fighter. – Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza, Credit: USA TODAY Sports

UFC iron man Edson Barboza will be entering year 12 of his UFC tenure at UFC 272 when he takes on Bryce Mitchell. The Countdown video captures what makes Barboza such a thrilling, must-see staple of the UFC roster.

“When the fight first starts, it’s basically gonna be like a little simmer. When I get him down, it’s a boil. And when I get him in certain spots, it’s a pressure cook. If I can get him in certain spots where I can pressure-cook him, then that meat’s gonna fall off the bone.” – Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell (Image Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

At UFC 272, 27-year-old grappling maestro Bryce Mitchell will try to add the biggest feather in his fresh cap by defeating Edson Barboza. The Countdown video captures the “grappling vs. striker” dynamic of this fight in large part by highlighting Mitchell’s impressive submission skills.

The co-main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiiziev is not featured in the Countdown video due to the fight being moved to this card on short notice.

UFC 272 takes place this Saturday, March 5, 2022, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Neva. You can find the full card and viewing information below followed by the UFC 272 Countdown video.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View, 8:00 PM ET)

Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner

Yan Xiaonan vs. Marina Rodriguez

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 4:00 PM ET)

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Erick Gonzalez vs. Devonte Smith

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Without further ado, you can check out the UFC 272 Countdown video below!