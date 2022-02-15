Tuesday, February 15, 2022
UFC Rankings Report: Tuivasa Surges & Adesanya Moves Up P4P

By Clyde Aidoo
Tai Tuivasa
Tai Tuivasa, Image Credit: Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 271, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After defeating Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya moves ahead of Alexander Volkanovski to the #2 spot, sending Volkanovski down to #3. Additionally, Max Holloway (#6) moves ahead of Jon Jones (#7), and Glover Teixeira is no longer tied with Stipe Miocic at #10, with Miocic now ranked at #11. 

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: “King” Casey O’Neill moves up to #12 after defeating Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271. Additionally, Manon Fiorot (#13) and Maycee Barber (#14) swap positions this week, and Erin Blanchfield appears in the rankings down at #15.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A 

Flyweight: Sumudaerji (#12) and Tim Elliot (#13) swap places. 

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie moves up one spot to be tied with Conor McGregor at #9. 

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Following his big win over Derek Brunson at UFC 271, Jared Cannonier moves up one spot to #3, sending Marvin Vettori down to #4. Another change in the top 5 this week sees Sean Strickland move up one spot to #5 to be tied with Paulo Costa. Brunson remains at #4.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa’s fifth consecutive KO shook up the heavyweight rankings. After knocking out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271, “Bam Bam” Tuivasa now finds himself ranked at #3, and Lewis drops two spots down to #5. This shakeup has caused the following fighters to drop in this week’s rankings: Alexander Volkov (#6), Jairzinho Rozenstruik (#7), Chris Daukaus (#8), Shamil Abdurakhimov (#10), and Tom Aspinall (#11).

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 271?

