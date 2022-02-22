Monday, February 21, 2022
HomeNewsUFC News

UFC Releases “Covington vs. Masvidal: From Friends To Foe” Trailer

By Clyde Aidoo
Jorge Masvidal Colby Covington
Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington

The UFC has released a new trailer previewing the upcoming UFC 272 grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

On March 5, the grudge match between Covington and Masvidal that is two years in the making will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Monday, the UFC released a video package to document the story behind the main event. The title of the video is “UFC 272 Look Ahead – Covington vs Masvidal: From Friends to Foes.”

Weeks ago, Masvidal released his own video documenting the same “friends to foe” narrative, but unlike the UFC, Masvidal’s aim was to “expose” Covington in the video by showing, among other things, his former buddy’s duplicitousness over the years.

Naturally, the UFC would take a much more balanced approach in their storytelling. The video captures how close Covington and Masvidal initially were and pulls the most biting quotes from both competitors to illustrate how far removed they are from those amicable days.

You can view the full video of UFC 272 Look Ahead – Covington vs Masvidal: From Friends to Foes below.

How do you see the “friends to foe” story between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal ending when the two collide next month?

Related Articles
Clyde Aidoohttps://clydeaidoo.com/
Clyde Aidoo has been the managing editor and lead writer of MMA News since 2021 and a staff member since 2018. He holds a master's degree in English from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and has had publications featured in Kirkus Reviews and the Midwest Book Review. Clyde currently makes his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC