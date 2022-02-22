UFC Releases “Covington vs. Masvidal: From Friends To Foe” Trailer

The UFC has released a new trailer previewing the upcoming UFC 272 grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

On March 5, the grudge match between Covington and Masvidal that is two years in the making will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Monday, the UFC released a video package to document the story behind the main event. The title of the video is “UFC 272 Look Ahead – Covington vs Masvidal: From Friends to Foes.”

Weeks ago, Masvidal released his own video documenting the same “friends to foe” narrative, but unlike the UFC, Masvidal’s aim was to “expose” Covington in the video by showing, among other things, his former buddy’s duplicitousness over the years.

Naturally, the UFC would take a much more balanced approach in their storytelling. The video captures how close Covington and Masvidal initially were and pulls the most biting quotes from both competitors to illustrate how far removed they are from those amicable days.

You can view the full video of UFC 272 Look Ahead – Covington vs Masvidal: From Friends to Foes below.

How do you see the “friends to foe” story between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal ending when the two collide next month?