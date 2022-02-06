UFC Vegas 47 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 47 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland. This fight didn’t have the ingredients of a great fight if not even a good fight.

It was lacking pace with Jack not being able to get takedowns as he would like and couldn’t find his range. Sean was finding a home for his jabs throughout it and looked fresh throughout the entire fight without taking damage. Sean was doing a good job of keeping up on the scorecards, but for a guy who is trying to make a title run, he didn’t do anything to be memorable. Strickland got the win by decision.

The co-main event saw more action between Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov. It went the distance as the first round saw Soriano caught him with a big knee strike to the jaw, but Nick went for a takedown and failed to get it. He did jump on Soriano’s back to go for a choke, but didn’t get it.

In the second round, Nick continued to work for takedowns and got them, but he couldn’t keep him there. Moving along to the third round, Nick got a takedown and kept him there for the remainder of the fight to get the decision win.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Performance of the night: Shavkat Rakhmanov and Chidi Njokuani

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 47 bonuses?

