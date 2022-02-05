UFC Vegas 47 Results & Highlights: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

UFC Vegas 47 goes down tonight (Sat. February 5, 2022) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland in a middleweight bout.

Hermansson was coming off a decision loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 16. Before that, he had scored a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. He had suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at the UFC Copenhagen event from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. He scored a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian.

Strickland entered this fight on a five-bout winning streak with wins over Nordine Taleb, Jack Marshman, Brendan Allen, Krzysztof Jotko, and most recently Uriah Hall by decision at UFC Vegas 33.

The co-headliner will see a middleweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmanov and Carlston Harris. Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson, Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle, Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen, and Shavkat Rakhmanov vs. Carlston Harris finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 47 results below:

Quick UFC Vegas 47 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Middleweight bout: Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Welterweight bout: Shavkat Rakhmanov vs. Carlston Harris

Middleweight bout: Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen

Middleweight bout: Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Featherweight bout: Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)