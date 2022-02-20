UFC Vegas 48 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 48 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight clash between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill. This fight didn’t last long as it ended in the first round when Hill landed a right hand on the temple.

Walker was out right away as he fell back and landed up against the cage with impact. Hill with a big right hand on the ground for extra measure.

The co-main event saw more action between Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett in a catchweight bout.

This fight saw Kyle get an early first round takedown into half guard while Pickket had him in a guillotine choke until he let it go. Pickett eventually scrambled to his feet so they ended up clinching. Kyle scored another takedown into half guard and tried taking his back, but this allowed Pickett to stand up. Moments later, Kyle got a third takedown into half guard and locked in the d’arce choke for the win. There was one second left on the clock.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus

Stephanie Egger

David Onama.