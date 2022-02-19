UFC Vegas 48 Results & Highlights: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC Vegas 48 goes down tonight (Sat. February 19, 2022) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight bout.

Walker had been undefeated during his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion, but that changed when he was finished by Corey Anderson at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. He previously picked up KO wins over the likes of Khalil Rountree Jr. and Justin Ledet, as well as Misha Cirkunov on March 2, 2019, at UFC 235 via TKO in the first round. He dropped a decision loss to Nikita Krylov in March 2020, but rebounded with a KO win over Ryan Spann in September 2020. In his previous fight, he lost to Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 38 by decision.

Hill entered this fight with a 9-1-1 record. He earned his way to the promotion through Dana White’s Contender’s Series. He went to a no contest with Klidson Abreu at UFC on ESPN 9 then beat Ovince Saint Preux by TKO in December 2020. He lost to Paul Craig by TKO at UFC 263 and then beat Jimmy Crute by KO in December 2021.

In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett in a catchweight bout will take place. Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot in a heavyweight fight, Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta lightweight bout, and Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan in a middleweight bout rounds out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 48 results below:

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Quick UFC Vegas 48 Results

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin

Featherweight bout: Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez

Bantamweight bout: Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader

Women’s strawweight bout: Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Featherweight bout: Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Women’s bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)