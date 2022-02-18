UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill Preview, Weigh-In Results, & Face-Off

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill have wrapped up, and we’ve got the results for you below.

UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill takes place tomorrow night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, #10-ranked Johnny Walker will look to get back on track by defeating #10-ranked Jamahal Hill.

This main event features two of the best KO artists in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. 7 and Hill’s 9 career victories have come by KO as well as 15 of Walker’s 18 wins. Combined, these two highlight reels have a combined 81% finish rate.

Known for his unorthodox movement and unpredictability, Johnny Walker has been considered to be one of the wildest and most entertaining fighters in the UFC. However, in his last fight, we saw a much more conservative approach in his fight against Thiago Santos. Walker lost that bout and has now promised to return to the “explosive” and “unpredictable” Johnny Walker of old.

Jamahal Hill has stated that he is more than ready for either side of Walker, whether it’s the “wild” version or the “calculated” version. Hill is 9-1 as a pro and his only loss came against Paul Craig at UFC 263, with Hill suffering a dislocated arm towards the end of the contest. Hill was able to bounce back from that loss with a first-round KO of Jimmy Crute last December.

You can view the face-off of tomorrow night’s headliners below.

You can view the face-off of tomorrow night's headliners below.



[ #UFCVegas48 | Prelims 4 pmET | Main Card 7 pmET ] pic.twitter.com/IH52x1VdBe — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2022

All but one fighter made weight today. The lone fighter to miss was Gabriel Benitez, who came in two pounds over the featherweight limit ahead of his fight against David Onama. Benitez is being fined 30% of his fight purse and the bout will proceed as scheduled.

UFC Vegas 48 kicks off at 4 PM ET, with the main card beginning at 7 PM. The entire card will be available exclusively on ESPN+. You can view the full card and weigh-in results below, courtesy of UFC.com. You can also catch the UFC’s fight-by-fight preview for the card right here.

UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (7PM ET, 4PM PT, ESPN+)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker (206) vs Jamahal Hill (205)

Co-Main Event – Catchweight (195-lb) Bout: Kyle Daukaus (193.5) vs Jamie Pickett (194)

Heavyweight Bout: Parker Porter (263) vs Alan Baudot (256)

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (156) vs Nikolas Motta (154.5)

Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley (183) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (186)

PRELIMS (4PM ET, 1PM PT, ESPN+)

Featherweight Bout: Gabriel Benitez (148)* vs David Onama (144.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs Stephanie Egger (135)

Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly (146) vs Mark Striegl (145)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Diana Belbita (116) vs Gloria de Paula (115.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger (135) vs Jesse Strader (135)

Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Christian Rodriguez (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Jay Perrin (136)

