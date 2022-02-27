UFC Vegas 49 Bonuses: Wellington Turman Gets Performance Check For Submission Win

The UFC Vegas 49 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green. This fight was exactly what everyone thought it was going to be, a one-sided beatdown and Green was the victim.

Islam took him down about two minutes into the first round before going through some positions until getting back mount where he rained down strikes to get the TKO. Green took the fight on short notice so he should get a nice payday for his efforts.

The co-main event saw more action between Wellington Turman and Misha Cirkunov.

This was a wild fight as in the first round, Turman took his back while standing. Misha got him off his back before getting into full guard and unloading with strikes. He later got his back and went for a rear-naked choke then a d’arce choke, but both failed. Moving along to the second round, Turman was taken down, but locked in an armbar out of nowhere for the win.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night: Arman Tsarukyan and Wellington Turman

Fight of the Night: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 49 bonuses?

