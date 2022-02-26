UFC Vegas 49 Results & Highlights: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

UFC Vegas 49 goes down tonight (Sat. February 26, 2022) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green in a catchweight bout.

Makhachev entered this fight with a 20-1 pro-MMA record and seven-fight winning streak. During this winning streak, he had two submissions, one KO, and four decision wins. His previous fights saw him beat Drew Dober at UFC 253 and a submission win over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31.

Green entered this fight by going 3-2 in his previous five and on a two-fight winning streak. His past two fights saw him score a TKO win over Al Iaquinta at UFC 268 and Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision at UFC 271.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Wellington Turman and Misha Cirkunov. Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira, Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez, and Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 49 results below:

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Wellington Turman vs. Misha Cirkunov

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Quick UFC Vegas 49 Results

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Flyweight bout: Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernández

Welterweight bout: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Featherweight bout: Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Lightweight bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Women’s featherweight bout: Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Lightweight bout: Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)