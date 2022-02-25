UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green Weigh-In Results & Preview

The UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in results are in, and we’ve got the scoop for you down below!

At UFC Vegas 49, Bobby Green will have quite the first-time main event experience when he takes on Islam Makhachev. Both fighters made weight for their 160 lbs. catchweight bout. Ironically, although it was Green who is stepping in on short notice, he came in two pounds lighter (158) than Makhachev (160).

Not unlike these two athletes, all but one fighter successfully made weight today. The lone exception being Rong Zhu, who came in four pounds over the lightweight limit ahead of his bout against Ignacio Bahamondes. As a result, Zhu was fined 40% of his fight purse and the bout will proceed as scheduled.

The night’s co-main event will feature Wellington Turman taking on Misha Cirkunov. Another fight to watch will feature MMA News’ #71-ranked fighter of 2021, Arman Tsarukyan, who will be taking on the surging Joel Álvarez, who enters with a three-fight win streak with 16 of his 19 career wins by submission.

Main Event Preview

Bobby Green, Islam Makhachev

MMA fans thought they’d be witnessing a title eliminator between Beneil Dariush (#3) and Islam Makhachev (#4) tomorrow night. Instead, Makhachev will be taking on the last-minute replacement of Bobby Green. Green believes that no title eliminator is called for in his pursuit of being the lightweight BMF, for he has already earned that title.

As for his lightweight peers, Green has instructed them to take notes on how a gangster approaches the fight game both inside and outside of the cage, even against someone as dominant as Islam Makhachev.

For Green, he says the real test isn’t to get his hand raised tomorrow night against the dominant Makhachev but to make sure the fans go home happy. Tomorrow night, Green plans to become the first person to put Makhachev in a true fight. Indeed, the veteran says that a fight is what viewers can expect as opposed to a wrestling match.

As one could imagine, Makhachev has other ideas. He believes that he will have no problems taking Green down and submitting him, as evident by his roasting of Green’s wrestling acumen.

After Dariush’s withdrawal, Makhachev had tried to fight a list of names that he says went on ghost mode. But with the replacement, nothing has changed for Makhachev. His game plan is always the same: pressure, wrestle, and submit. And he now plans on sprinkling in some trash talk along the way, to which Green says he has no problem engaging in as well.

But judging from today’s face-off, the two aren’t waiting until tomorrow night to begin their trash-talking.

UFC Vegas 49 Weigh-In Results & Viewing Information

UFC Vegas 49 takes place Saturday, February 26, 2022, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card will stream on ESPN+, with the preliminary card kicking off at 4 PM ET and the main card starting at 7 PM ET.

You can view the full card and weigh-in results below, courtesy of UFC.com.

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Catchweight Bout (160-lbs): Islam Makhachev (160) Bobby Green (158)

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs Wellington Turman (185)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs Priscila Cachoeira (125)

Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs Joel Alvarez (156)

Middleweight Bout: Armen Petrosyan (186) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Rong Zhu (160)* vs Ignacio Bahamondes (154.5)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs Ramona Pascual (146)

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (156) vs Fares Ziam (155)

Featherweight Bout: Alejandro Perez (144.5) vs Jonathan Martinez (144)

Welterweight Bout: Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs Micheal Gillmore (170.5)

Flyweight Bout: Victor Altamirano (123) vs Carlos Hernandez (125)

*Rong Zhu weighed in above the lightweight limit as a result, he was fined 40% of his show money.

